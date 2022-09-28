Allenby crossing to have ‘24/7 access’ between Jordan, West Bank

'It’s worth the investment to get to 24/7 access & will make a real difference in people’s lives'

The King Hussein (Allenby) crossing between the West Bank and Jordan will be open all day, every day starting October 24, according to US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides.

“It’s worth the investment to get to 24/7 access & will make a real difference in people’s lives!” Nides tweeted.

There are a number of official crossings between Israel and Jordan, which signed a peace treaty in 1994. Palestinians can only use the Allenby crossing through the West Bank.

The move was heavily pushed by US President Joe Biden ahead of his visit to the region in July, one that would ease travel restrictions on West Bank Palestinians. Nides said the crossing will be open 24/7 for a “pilot period” next month, though the US administration wanted it to start by the end of September.

Israel’s Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said her ministry was committed to the effort, but that meeting the deadline was unlikely due to a shortage in manpower.

In July – a week after Biden’s Mideast trip to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia – a Jordanian official said the Allenby crossing was facing "unprecedented" traveler numbers, blaming Israeli authorities for overcrowding at the checkpoint.

Citing Covid and the hajj pilgrimage at the time, he said the number of passengers seeking to cross from Jordan was "around 6,000-7,000" daily, adding that the Israeli authorities were only allowing entry for around "4,000-4,500" passengers, leaving some stranded.

Jordanian authorities said that by August, Allenby received more than one million travelers since the beginning of the year.