Israeli car hit in West Bank drive-by shooting

A manhunt is underway for the suspects - Israel's military

Palestinian terrorists opened fire on an Israeli vehicle Wednesday night at Adorayim Junction in the southern West Bank, according to the military.

No passenger was harmed, the Israel Defense Forces said, and the suspects got away. A manhunt is underway for the suspects.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575222081205125120 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

More to follow