Israeli car hit in West Bank drive-by shooting

i24NEWS

1 min read
Israeli soldiers at the scene of what the Israeli militray said was a deliberate car ramming attack, near Hebron Hills, West Bank on May 14, 2020
Wisam Hashlamoun/FLASH90Israeli soldiers at the scene of what the Israeli militray said was a deliberate car ramming attack, near Hebron Hills, West Bank on May 14, 2020

A manhunt is underway for the suspects - Israel's military

Palestinian terrorists opened fire on an Israeli vehicle Wednesday night at Adorayim Junction in the southern West Bank, according to the military.

No passenger was harmed, the Israel Defense Forces said, and the suspects got away. A manhunt is underway for the suspects.

More to follow

