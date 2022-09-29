Israel busts Hamas ring at West Bank university

Students were detained in possession of credit cards they were accused of using to finance Hamas activities

Israel’s army said Thursday that it recently dismantled a ring of students at the Birzeit University near the West Bank city of Ramallah for allegedly funneling funds for Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Lieutenant-Colonel Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s Arabic-language spokesman said on Twitter that the students were detained in possession of credit cards that they were accused of using to finance Hamas activities in the West Bank.

The funds allegedly came from the Palestinian enclave’s governing faction, as well as from operatives based in Turkey, Adraee said.

He added that the money would be brought into the West Bank by couriers disguised as humanitarian case workers or as employees there on business, and then the suspects would withdraw the money from ATMs.

Israel often arrests Palestinian students of universities in the West Bank for their alleged affiliation with Hamas and other terrorist groups.

Last December, Israeli security forces arrested 11 students from the An-Najah National University in Nablus accused of supporting Hamas on campus. They were suspected of transferring funds to the militant group, organizing pro-Hamas rallies, and spreading propaganda.

Earlier this month, the Strip’s extremist movement called on Palestinians to step up "resistance" attacks against soldiers and Israelis in the West Bank, amid Israeli army operations in the region.