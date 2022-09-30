Abbas aide to meet senior officials in Washington

This comes as the West Bank continues to experience one of its bloodiest periods in years

Hussein al-Sheikh, the secretary-general of the Palestinian Authority's executive committee, will travel to Washington this weekend to meet with senior US officials.

This comes as the West Bank continues to experience one of its bloodiest periods in years, with over 100 Palestinians killed in the nightly counterterrorism raids.

On Wednesday alone, four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank, the deadliest occurrence since Israel launched Operation "Breakwater," which came as a response to a wave of Palestinian terror attacks.

The schedule for the trip is still being finalized, but a US and a Palestinian official assured The Times of Israel that it would take place, confirming previous reports on the matter.

Al-Sheikh - who serves as the PA Civilian Affairs Minister and PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General - is expected to meet with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as well as senior State Department and CIA officials, said an Israeli briefed on the trip.

The senior PA official is expected to urge the US to play a more active role in de-escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and to create a "political horizon" for a Palestinian state, which Ramallah said is essential to the success of economic measures advocated by the US.

US President Joe Biden is one of the first US leaders not to unveil a peace plan, saying conditions are not "ripe" for high-stakes negotiations, a position that has frustrated Palestinian officials.