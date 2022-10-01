Booking.com issues West Bank warning

'Please review any travel advisories about your stay in this area, which may be considered conflict-affected'

Online travel agency Booking.com said Saturday it added warning banners to both Israeli and Palestinian properties in the West Bank under a new policy on conflict zones, to the dismay of Israel.

"Please review any travel advisories provided by your government to make an informed decision about your stay in this area, which may be considered conflict-affected," the company's website now says, in searches for accommodation in Jewish settlements or Palestinian locales.

The update came as tensions see near-daily arrests and clashes in the West Bank, resulting in the deaths of dozens of mostly armed militant Palestinians.

According to Booking.com, similar messages appeared for months on properties in breakaway northern Cyprus, with plans to "roll out banner notifications in more than 30 regions over the next few months.”

These warnings are "to ensure that customers have the information they need to make informed decisions about destinations they are considering, which may be categorized as conflict-affected areas and which may pose risks to travelers," Booking.com said in a statement.

The West Bank warning was lauded by Human Rights Watch as a "welcome step towards informing consumers that they are renting homes in occupied territories.”

Last month, Israel’s Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov threatened Booking.com with “diplomatic war” over what he called a politically-motivated move.

In 2019, online accommodation booking platform Airbnb announced it would remove listings in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, but it reversed the decision as it battled lawsuits in Israel and the United States.