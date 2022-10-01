West Bank: PA chief calls on authorities to restore order

Palestinian official says gunmen in the West Bank are taking orders from extremist groups in Gaza

The West Bank’s governing Palestinian Authority (PA) will not allow an all-out confrontation with Israel to break out over actions by militant groups in Nablus and Jenin, a Ramallah official said Saturday.

He told The Jerusalem Post that some gunmen in the hotbed cities were taking “direct orders from [Gaza’s] Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives,” accusing the two extremist groups of undermining the PA by “encouraging chaos and lawlessness.”

The official further claimed that some members of the Fatah political faction who are opposed to PA President Mahmoud Abbas are also inciting armed groups to openly challenge the Palestinian leadership.

In separate meetings with security and political officials this past week, Abbas stressed the need to restore law and order to Palestinian locales in the West Bank.

On Thursday, Abbas discussed with commanders of PA security forces the latest developments in light of the ongoing violence, especially in Jenin, considered the ‘martyr capital’ of the West Bank.

The meeting also dealt with the involvement of PA security officers in recent clashes with Israeli soldiers, a senior PA official noted, saying commanders were instructed to “make every effort to stop their men from taking part in armed clashes.”

He confirmed that the PA was under pressure from Israel and “some international parties” to reign in armed groups in Nablus and Jenin.