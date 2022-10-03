Palestinians concerned by possible relocation of UK embassy in Israel

'We will not speculate on the outcome of any review before it concludes,' says a British spokesperson

The West Bank's Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyed on Monday voiced concern at Britain's decision to review its embassy's location in Israel, fearing it could be moved to Jerusalem.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has reportedly said she is considering whether or not to keep the embassy in its current place in Tel Aviv.

"Any change in the status quo in Jerusalem would undermine the two-state solution and will be considered a tacit recognition of the city’s annexation to Israel, which will encourage the occupying state," Shtayyeh said at a weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he was grateful that Truss was considering the move.

The United States moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018, infuriating Palestinians. Honduras, Guatemala, and Kosovo followed suit.

Should Truss do the same, Shtayyeh said, it would hurt Britain's relations with the Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims.

A spokesperson for the British government's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office told Reuters in a statement that Truss "understands the importance and sensitivity of the location of the British embassy in Israel."

"We are undertaking a review of the current location to ensure that we are in the best possible position to continue promoting British interests in Israel, peace, and stability in the region, and in support of a two-state solution," the spokesperson said. "We will not speculate on the outcome of any review before it concludes."

The Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Peace talks brokered by the US between Israel and the Palestinians collapsed in 2014.