'A connection between the death of Rayan Suleiman and the activity of the force has been ruled out'

An Israeli investigation into the cause of death of a Palestinian boy during operational activities in the West Bank found no connection with Israeli forces.

Rayan Yasser Suleiman, 7, died of heart failure while being chased by troops on September 30 in the village of Khirbet Al-Deir, according to the boy's father.

The boy's cousin said that he ran and fell when he saw soldiers in front of the family's home.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the incident as an "ugly crime" committed by Israel, saying that along with the Palestinian Health Ministry that Suleiman died after falling from a building while being chased by Israeli troops.

The United States called for an "immediate" investigation into his death.

However, the results of a command investigation presented to Central Command Major General Yehuda Fuchs and released to the public on Thursday ruled out "a connection between the death of Rayan Suleiman and the activity of the force."

The inquiry found that the activity in the village was peaceful, with no weapons or physical force used by Israeli troops.

No evidence was found regarding Suleiman's fall as a result of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) activity.

"With regard to the conclusions drawn from the examination, no correlation was found between the sad death of the child, Rayan Suleiman, and the activity of the troops in the village.

"The soldiers acted as expected of them, while adhering to the values of the IDF, and maintaining responsibility and purity of arms."