Israeli soldier wounded in shooting attack in north West Bank

The soldier was taken to the hospital and is now in 'serious' condition

An Israeli soldier was wounded in a reported drive-by shooting attack near the settlement of Shavei Shomron in the northern West Bank.

A bullet hit the soldier in the shoulder. He was taken to the closest hospital. His condition has worsened and is not considered by the medics as "seriously injured."

According to the reports, the attack was carried out from a passing car. The terrorists' vehicle fled in the direction of a Palestinian town of Deir Sharaf in the Nablus Governorate.

A Nablus-based military group called “Lion’s Den” claimed responsibility for the attack threatening Israelis with "three days of violence."

Shortly after the shooting, Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, criticized Israel's government for the deteriorating security situation in the area.

"We have been begging for more than a month shouting warning 'close the checkpoints, collect the weapons, stop the incitement, take military action against the Palestinian Authority that is fueling a wave of terror here'," he said.

Dagan urged the government "to come to its senses" and to stop "abandoning the lives of the citizens of the State of Israel as well as the soldiers."

Earlier on Monday, Israeli security forces conducted an overnight raid across the West Bank arresting ten suspects involved in terrorist activities and confiscating weapons. The raid was carried out as part of the ongoing Operation "Break the Wave."