Palestinians shutter shops in east Jerusalem, protesting raids

Palestinian schools and shops closed across east Jerusalem, including in the Old City

In protest of the Israeli police raids in east Jerusalem, Palestinian business owners in the area shuttered their stores on Wednesday.

Clashes in the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem have been ongoing as Israel searches for a Palestinian gunman who killed an Israeli soldier.

The Israeli army has set up closures on entry and exit points out of the area, and that, combined with the heavy police presence, resulted in a general strike among the Palestinian population.

Schools and shops closed across east Jerusalem, including in the Old City and along the main commercial street of the city's eastern sector, which is usually bustling with shoppers and traffic.

A butcher in the Old City told The Associated Press, “Showing solidarity with Shuafat means more than a day’s income."

During a visit to the Shuafat camp on Tuesday, Arab-Israeli lawmaker Ahmad Tibi said the armed forces operation amounted to "collective punishment."

"Sick people are not able to get outside to be treated, bakeries are empty, some physicians and doctors and nurses were not able to get in," he told AFP.

The Shuafat clashes come as tensions between Israelis and Palestinians are at a boiling point, especially in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

In Jerusalem, Jewish pilgrims are traveling in the thousands to Jerusalem to mark the Sukkot holiday with the traditional priestly blessing at the Western Wall. This ceremony has previously led to clashes at the flashpoint Temple Mount.

Additionally, near-nightly Israeli military raids in the West Bank as part of Operation "Break the Wave" have resulted in the arrest of over 1,500 Palestinians. The operation was launched in response to a wave of Palestinian attacks on Israeli civilians earlier this year that left 19 dead.