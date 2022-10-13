Egypt set to take part in developing Gaza's offshore gas field

Israel has said in the past, it supports the field’s development

Egypt is aiming to take over the development of Gaza's offshore natural gas field, Egyptian and Palestinian officials said, in what would boost the cash-strapped Palestinian economy.

While Egypt and Israel have been producing gas in the eastern Mediterranean for years, the Gaza Marine field, about 20 miles off the Gaza coast, has remained undeveloped due to political disputes, conflict with Israel, and economic factors.

The project was last in the hands of oil major Shell, which gave up its stake in 2018. The Palestinians have been looking for a new foreign group to take over. Palestinian companies would keep at least 55 percent of the shares, according to a cabinet decision.

Officials said that Egypt’s state-owned gas company EGAS began talks last year with a coalition of licensed companies to develop the field.

An Egyptian intelligence official told Reuters in Cairo that EGAS, in cooperation with Palestinian authorities, will develop the offshore field.

The Egyptian security official, who asked not to be named, said Cairo has been in negotiations for about two months with Israel, which, together with Egypt, maintains a blockade on Gaza and would likely have to green-light the project.

Israel's energy ministry, asked about the development of the field by Reuters, said it was not aware that any decision had been made.

“These talks are progressing positively. Once a detailed and final agreement is reached, it will be announced after obtaining the official approvals according to the established rules,” said one Palestinian official familiar with the talks with the Egyptians.

Gaza Marine is estimated to hold over 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, much more than is needed to power the Palestinian territories, and could potentially be exported.