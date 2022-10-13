Abbas praises Russia's support for Palestinians in Putin meeting

Palestinian Authority president briefs counterpart on 'Israeli violations' on sidelines of Kazakhstan summit

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on "Israeli violations" while praising Moscow's support for the Palestinian cause, the PA's Wafa news agency reported.

The two leaders are in the country's capital Astana (previously Nur-Sultan) for the sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

Their meeting on the sidelines of the summit comes amid increasing tensions in the West Bank and east Jerusalem as Israel searches for the suspects allegedly responsible for the recent shooting deaths of two Israeli soldiers.

Abbas reportedly told Putin of the "army siege imposed on the cities, refugee camps, and towns, particularly on Shufat refugee camp, Nablus, and Jerusalem."

Violent riots flared up in east Jerusalem on Wednesday night as Israeli forces conducted raids in the search for the suspected killer of a female soldier on Saturday night at the Shuafat crossing -- 18-year-old Noa Lazar, who served in the Erez Battalion of the military police.

The pair also discussed regional and international issues and ways to increase bilateral ties between Moscow and Ramallah.

Abbas also praised Russia's support for the Palestinian cause in international arenas.

Putin has become increasingly isolated diplomatically following his military invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February.