Palestinian factions meet in Algeria to discuss reconciliation deal

Divided Palestinian factions met in Algeria on Thursday amid efforts to agree on a reconciliation deal to lay out timelines to hold elections within a year, officials said.

"The Palestinians have been divided for more than 15 years, which has hugely weakened our cause," said Azzam al-Ahmed, the head of the Palestinian social democratic Fatah party delegation in the Algerian capital Algiers.

Ismael Haniyeh, chief of Gaza's Islamist movement Hamas, said the Algerian-mediated talks, which began Tuesday, were "positive and calm."

The Fatah party of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and its main rival Hamas have been at odds since elections in 2006, which were won by Hamas but never recognized by the international community. Months later, the Islamist movement seized control of the Gaza Strip in a deadly conflict that consolidated years of division, with Fatah administering Palestinian-run areas of the West Bank.

Parliamentary and presidential polls, the first since the division, were set to take place last year, but were canceled.

Hossam Badran, a senior Hamas official said that they "agreed to hold elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council, the presidency, and the Palestinian National Council within a year." But Fatah, whose head Abbas is at meetings in Kazakhstan rather than at the talks in Algiers, sparked doubts on Wednesday night that a draft agreement would be signed.

It demanded that members of any resulting national unity government abide by international law, a point rejected by Hamas.