West Bank: Palestinian killed, another seriously wounded

Violence takes place in a context of high tensions in the region

A Palestinian was killed and another seriously wounded in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank on Saturday, Palestinian health officials said.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry initially reported that five Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire during clashes near the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, two of them seriously.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the ministry said one of the seriously wounded Palestinians, identified as Ahmad Muhammad Shamlawi, 30, had died of his injuries.

The Israeli army said in a statement that dozens of Palestinians threw stones at soldiers near Qarawat Bani Hassan. The latter then replied "using live ammunition."

On Saturday evening, Israel Defense Forces soldiers additionally fired on a Palestinian man who threw a Molotov cocktail at an Israeli bus near the Zif junction in the West Bank's South Hebron Hills region, the army said.

The Palestinian's medical condition was not clarified and there was no immediate comment from the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry.

This violence occurs in a context of heightened tensions in the West Bank. Friday was marked by an Israeli raid on the Palestinian city of Jenin, in which two Palestinians were killed.

On Friday evening, a Palestinian terrorist was shot dead after firing towards the Israeli town of Beit El, north of Ramallah, slightly wounding an Israeli who was outside his home.