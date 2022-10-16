UN's Guterres praises Fatah-Hamas reconciliation deal

Secretary-General says Algiers agreement important for a future Palestinian state

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the reconciliation agreement between Palestinian factions signed in Algeria's capital Algiers last Thursday.

Fatah and Hamas are aiming to end a 15-year rift with the deal.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the signing on 13 October of the Declaration of Algiers by 14 Palestinian factions as a positive step towards intra-Palestinian reconciliation," the statement by the secretary-general's spokesperson said.

Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas have been at odds since Hamas won the 2006 elections, which were never recognized by the international community, and later ousted Fatah from the Gaza Strip.

In another attempt to bridge the divide, the factions also vowed to hold elections within a year.

"He encourages all factions to overcome their differences through dialogue and urges them to follow up the commitments included in the Declaration, including the holding of elections," the statement continued.

Guterres underlined the importance of Palestinian reconciliation for a "politically stable, economically viable, sovereign and independent State of Palestine."

He also recognized Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune for his efforts in brokering the agreement.