West Bank: Palestinian Authority PM mourns ‘martyrs’ in Jenin

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Sunday visited the West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp to take part in a mourning event for Palestinian gunmen who were killed in clashes with Israeli troops.

“From this camp of victims, the Jenin refugee camp, we state that the blood of martyrs and the darkness of the jail cells that our prisoners are forced to endure will not be in vain,” Shtayyeh said at the mourning tent.

In a photo published online, the PA official was seen standing next to masked gunmen wearing badges affiliated with different extremist groups, including Gaza’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

“This struggle is an ongoing process, from generation to generation, victims to victims. Jenin has created national unity on the ground,” Shtayyeh continued.

“The [Jenin] refugee camp is a school of Palestinian nationality and a brother to… any other place that is part of the Palestinian struggle.”

Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90 Family and friends attend the funeral of Palestinian Mujahid Daoud, in the village of Hares, in the West Bank, on October 16, 2022.

Jenin has been home to significant sources of tension since its establishment and is widely considered the ‘martyrs’ capital’ of the West Bank.

Israel has long accused the West Bank’s governing faction, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, of encouraging terrorism by publicly honoring militants and by paying stipends to families of those killed or jailed in Israeli prisons.

Shatyyeh’s visit came amid heightened tensions in east Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Israel’s security apparatus is on heightened alert amid the Jewish holiday season, with tensions already simmering due to an Israeli operation that has seen over 100 Palestinians killed and more than 2,000 arrested in almost nightly West Bank raids.