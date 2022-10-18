Gaza children escape with breakdance

'What kind of a country are we heading for without cinema, music, or dance?'

On a street in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, teenagers perform breakdancing moves once condemned by some locals as immoral but now seen as a way to help youngsters mentally escape from years of war and trauma.

The moves are part of a training program by Gazan coach Ahmed al-Ghraiz, who said he uses dance as therapy to help children “kick away fears and release tension.”

Breakdancing is generally believed to have emerged among black and Latino dancers in the United States in the 1970s. The acrobatic dance became a worldwide phenomenon with the rise of hip-hop culture, and it will be included for the first time as a sport in the 2024 Olympics.

Al-Ghraiz, who has a certificate in post-trauma studies, spent seven years in Europe, where he and his friends put on breakdancing shows that he said advocated for the Palestinian cause.

Initially, people in the Nuseirat camp rejected the dance style, and Gaza’s governing authority Hamas – a Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist movement – is quick to suppress any exhibition of the art form.

Montaser al-Sabe, organizer of the Red Carpet Human Rights Film Festival in Gaza, told i24NEWS that along with cinema, “dance and music are hard to come by.”

As part of the opening ceremony for this year’s sixth edition of the film festival, al-Sabe coordinated with an all-female dance group to perform before an audience desperate for a rare taste of culture. But hours before they were scheduled to take the stage, a Hamas official told al-Sabe to cancel the performance because “they didn’t permit it. They said it was wrong.”

“I didn’t have the heart to tell the girls the truth. I lied, and they performed,” he recalled, adding that Hamas officials told him that they would “deal with me later.”

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair Dancers perform as part of the opening ceremony of the sixth annual Red Carpet Human Rights Film Festival in Gaza City, Gaza, on October 13, 2022.

“This stupid government. The Islamic movement is not allowing us a better future. What kind of a country are we heading for without cinema, music, or dance?” al-Sabe pled.

But al-Ghraiz was able to show the people how breakdancing could help children deal with their experiences.

"Some children come to me and say they are tired, they look withered, which means they neither rest enough nor have a deep sleep. I found that some used to cut themselves, and others avoid social activities," al-Ghraiz told Reuters.

"Such sport and such moves create psychological stability," he said.

AP Photo/ Hatem Moussa A Palestinian boy dance training in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on November 5, 2019.

Dance is used around the world as a therapeutic practice alongside traditional counseling and other rehabilitation efforts aimed at easing anxiety, depression, anger, and post-traumatic stress.

In 2022, the United Nations Children’s Fund said nearly 500,000 children in Gaza needed psychological care. Children make up about half of the Palestinian enclave’s 2.3 million population.

"We get afraid, we stay at home, and we fear the noises, from the drones and wars," said 11-year-old Jana Al-Shafe told Reuters.

"Our mental health changed with breakdance. We get entertained when we come here and play with our friends and change our mood.”