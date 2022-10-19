Hamas leaders meet Syria's Assad in Damascus

'The Palestinian cause today needs an Arab supporter,' says Hamas politburo member Khalil Al-Hayya

A delegation of the militant Hamas group that controls the Gaza Strip visited Syria on Wednesday to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, with the Sunni Palestinian Islamist faction saying the meeting could help "turn the page" after shunning Damascus for a decade.

Hamas leaders publicly endorsed the 2011 Sunni street uprising against Assad's rule and vacated their Damascus headquarters in 2012 in a move that angered common ally Iran.

Normalizing ties with Assad could help restore Hamas's inclusion in a so-called "axis of resistance" against Israel, which includes Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah, natural allies of Assad.

The head of the small delegation - and Hamas politburo member - Khalil Al-Hayya said Wednesday’s visit was "to turn all the pages of the past.”

"We consider it a historic meeting and a new start for joint Syrian-Palestinian action," Hayya told a press conference. "We agreed with the president to move beyond the past,” calling it a “natural reaction to the American occupation and bullying activity in the region.”

He said several factors encouraged the rapprochement now, including Israel's development of ties with other Arab countries.

"The Palestinian cause today needs an Arab supporter."

Hamas has already restored its ties to Iran, with party officials praising the Islamic Republic for contributing to their arsenal of longer-range rockets, which they have used to fight Israel.

It has eased into reconciliation with Syria more slowly, fearing a backlash from its primarily Sunni Muslim financiers and other supporters, given that most of the victims of Assad's crackdown in Syria were Sunnis.