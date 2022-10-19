Palestinian olive harvesters, Israeli settlers clash in West Bank

'This attack is the culmination of two weeks in which ‘phalanges’ of settlers are committing riots'

During the annual olive harvest in the southern West Bank, Israeli settlers clashed with Palestinians and Israeli activists on Wednesday, leaving several people wounded.

Footage posted on social media showed masked settlers throwing stones and assaulting Israeli volunteers and Palestinians harvesting olives near the village of Kisan, south of Bethlehem.

A settler group calling itself “The Forum for the Struggle for Every Dunam” said dozens of Palestinian rioters approached the settlement of Ma’ale Amos, threatening and provoking them.

The West Bank’s annual olive harvest regularly sees heightened tensions between Israelis – settlers or soldiers – and Palestinians.

Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90 Palestinians collect olives from a tree during the annual harvest season, near the West Bank city of Nablus, on October 23, 2021.

In images published by the Wafa news agency, several masked Israeli settlers were shown hurling stones. One picture showed settlers assaulting an elderly woman, who was said to be a volunteer.

A land owner said a volunteer was stabbed in the back and her leg was fractured. The Peace Now settlement watchdog said two Israeli volunteers were wounded, one seriously.

“This attack is the culmination of two weeks in which ‘phalanges’ of settlers are committing riots against the Palestinians in the presence of the [Israeli army],” Peace Now said in a tweet, using a phrase denoting armed militia groups.

“Everything is filmed, everything in broad daylight. The entire responsibility rests with the defense minister,” the group added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1582682475142135808

Medics noted that three Israeli men in their 20s were wounded as well.

It was also reported that some 300 olive saplings were uprooted by the settlers in the area.

Arab-Israeli lawmaker Aida Touma-Silman called the settlers “human savages” and said the “horrific” attack was the “direct result of the criminal silence” of Israeli officials.