Shooting attack in West Bank settlement, suspect 'neutralized'

A shooting attack was reported on Wednesday at the entrance of the Ma'ale Adumim settlement, east of Jerusalem, leaving the suspected assailant "neutralized" and an Israeli security guard wounded.

Another suspected attacker reportedly escaped the scene.

The wounded security guard, in his 20s, was evacuated to Sha'are Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

Security forces later confirmed that the Palestinian assailant killed by Israeli forces was the same terrorist - Udai Tamimi - to kill Israeli soldier Sergeant Noa Lazar near the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem on October 8.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Israeli forces for the "elimination" of Tamimi, adding, "We will not rest or rest until we lay hands on every terrorist who harms Israeli citizens and Israeli soldiers. We will act hard and without hesitation against terrorism."

