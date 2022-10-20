U.S. denounces Syria-Hamas reconciliation

'It harms the interests of the Palestinian people and it undercuts global efforts to counterterrorism'

The United States on Thursday warned against any normalization of ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and insisted his reconciliation with Hamas – also a pariah for Washington – showed his "isolation."

The Syrian leader, who has been gradually restoring relations in the Arab world after largely prevailing in a brutal 11-year war, on Wednesday received a delegation from the Gaza-based Palestinian Sunni Islamist group.

"The Assad regime's outreach to this terrorist organization only reinforces for us its isolation," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"It harms the interests of the Palestinian people and it undercuts global efforts to counterterrorism in the region and beyond," he said.

"We will continue rejecting any support to rehabilitate the Assad regime, particularly from designated terrorist organizations like Hamas."

SYRIAN PRESIDENCY FACEBOOK PAGE / AFP Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) receiving Hamas chief of Arab relations, Khalil al-Hayya (C), and the leader of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, Ziad al-Nakhala, in Damascus, Syria, on October 19, 2022.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, was long allied with Syria before breaking with it in 2012 as it condemned the suppression of largely Sunni protests by Assad, a secular leader from the Alawite sect.

The visit to Damascus came amid a thaw in relations brokered by Iran between Hamas and Hezbollah, the Shiite militant group from Lebanon that staunchly backs Assad.

Assad in March traveled to the United Arab Emirates, a symbolic sign of normalization also condemned by the United States, a close partner of Gulf Arab states.