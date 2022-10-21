Israel to okay purchase of 2 helicopters for Palestinian leader Abbas

This is the first such plan since the days of Yasser Arafat

Israel will allow the Palestinian Authority to purchase helicopters earmarked for usage by the body's senior officials, the Hebrew-language Haaretz daily reported on Thursday.

The project will be most likely bankrolled by one or more Gulf states, with two of which -- United Arab Emirates and Bahrain -- Israel maintains close ties, while another, Qatar, is known to be a Palestinian backer.

According to the report, top Israeli security bra have vetoed such plans since the days of the late Palestinian Authority Yasser Arafat, a controversial leader with a rich history of ties to anti-Israeli terrorism; during his tenure at the helm of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), helicopters -- as well as other vehicles in his possession -- were used for weapons smuggling.

Odd Andersen (AFP/File) A file picture taken on October 29, 2004, shows ailing Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat saying goodbye to well-wishers as he boards a Jordanian army helicopter at his West Bank offices in Ramallah en route for Amman

It is believed that the current president Mahmoud Abbas, aged 86, does not pose a similar threat.