Lion’s Den accuses Israel of member’s assassination

Tamer Kilani was killed in explosion in the West Bank's Nablus

A senior member of the Palestinian terrorist group Lion’s Den was killed in an explosion in the West Bank city of Nablus on Sunday, with the organization blaming Israel for the attack.

Tamer Kilani’s motorcycle exploded at 1:30 a.m. in what the Lion’s Den labeled an “assassination,” accusing Israel of attaching a bomb to the vehicle. The group threatened a “harsh, agonizing and painful response” to his death.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1584045522708738048 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Surveillance camera footage released by the group shortly after the incident allegedly showed someone placing an explosive device on the motorcycle, which exploded when Kilani walked by it.

Kilani was a well-known member of the Nablus-based group, which took responsibility for several shooting attacks in the West Bank over the past few weeks. According to the organization’s statement, his funeral will be held on Sunday.

Last week, Israeli troops arrested another Lion's Den member, Hamza Al-Azzi, although the organization reportedly denied that one of its operatives was apprehended. Some of the group's members had prior affiliations with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.