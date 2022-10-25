Pollution a looming concern in power-starved Gaza

'Lead can get into drinking water reserves and dust from the batteries can... pollute plants, trees, and soil'

Near Gaza’s border with Israel, a scrapyard full of thousands of batteries is one of several sites in the Palestinian enclave set up to mitigate the environmental impact of the daily power blackouts.

The batteries are from defunct solar power and emergency backup power systems, relics of the costly workarounds that Gazans use when the power cuts kick in.

"Each house has a lot of batteries. I have at least five in mine. We depend on them in our daily lives," Hussin Ouda of Gaza's Municipality told i24NEWS.

To minimize the impact of the thousands of tons of degrading batteries that have built up over 15 years of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade – imposed after a power takeover of Gaza by Hamas – officials set up five storage sites away from heavily populated areas.

But some pollutant leakage is inevitable, whether it be lead getting into drinking water or battery dust polluting the air plant life, adding to the mounting problems in a Strip where some 2.3 million people live in a narrow coastal enclave.

AP Photo/Adel Hana A Palestinian worker carries a discarded battery at a warehouse in Jebaliya, Gaza, on December 15, 2021.

"The generators themselves cause a lot of problems, like noise and pollution. We get a lot of complaints from citizens," Ouda continued.

"Even though it's not a completely proper solution, there is no other solution."

Scrap dealers, however, see it as an opportunity, as they scavenge the streets buying old batteries or picking them off garbage dumps for resale and recycling.

“People found a way to make them reusable. Batteries are so common in households that a lot of people made it their job to recycle the batteries," said Ouda.

SAID KHATIB / AFP A Palestinian man collects discarded batteries onto a donkey cart to resell for recycling in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 14, 2022.

Alternative power

Since Egypt opened its borders to battery waste exports from Gaza this year, some 4,400 tons have been shipped out. Still, over 11,000 tons remain, Manama said, and the problem is unlikely to be resolved while daunting electricity problems persist.

Gaza generates around 60 megawatts (MW) per day from its only power plant and gets 120 MW from Israel – well short of an estimated requirement of 500 MW. To make up the shortfall, some 165 diesel-fuelled generators provide backup electricity to those who can afford it, adding to chronic air pollution.

"Every day, there's eight hours of electricity and eight hours of being cut off. Half of the day, people don't have power, so we must figure out ways to get it," Ouda explained, noting that some community members have begun resorting to solar power.

MOHAMMED ABED / AFP A Palestinian man sifts through thousands of spent batteries as he looks for the ones still working, in Gaza City, Gaza, on November 3, 2017.

Mohammad Thabit of Gaza’s power distribution company estimates that residents spent $2 billion on alternative power resources since 2006.

"Most of those alternatives are harmful to the environment. It led to many injuries, deaths, and loss of property during those many years," he told Reuters.