Israeli forces destroy bomb lab in Nablus, 5 terrorists killed

At least five members of Lion's Den terrorist group were killed during clashes with Israeli troops

Israeli security forces conducted an overnight raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, destroying an explosives manufacturing site of the Lion’s Den terrorist group.

The military’s spokesperson said that Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Israel Security Agency (ISA) and the Special Police Unit took part in the joint operation. They raided a hideout apartment that served as a headquarters and bomb lab for the Nablus-based terrorist organization.

“The site was used by the main operatives of the “Lion’s Den” terrorist group. The forces detonated the explosive manufacturing site,” the army’s statement said.

Clashes broke out between the troops and armed Palestinians leaving five members of the terrorist group dead and dozens wounded, according to Palestinian reports. Videos showing heavy gunfire exchange between Israeli forces and Palestinians who threw stones at the military and burned tires.

“The troops responded with live fire toward the armed suspects who were shooting at them,” the statement said, pointing out that the Lion’s Den is responsible for carrying out several shooting attacks in Nablus and outside of the city in recent weeks, including the one that killed 20-year-old Israeli First Sergeant Ido Baruch.

Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP Protesters burn tires in the streets of Nablus during clashes with Israeli forces in Nablus, in the West Bank on early October 25, 2022.

“Over the last period of time the terrorist group continued to recruit, plan, and carry out attacks aimed against innocent Israeli civilians,” the statement noted.

Palestinian reports also said a missile was fired at a vehicle by Israeli forces, with video allegedly from the scene showing a car burning.

Earlier on Sunday, Lion’s Den accused Israel of assassinating one of its senior members Tamer Kilani, whose motorcycle exploded in Nablus after an individual planted a bomb on it, according to the video published by the group. The terrorist organization threatened a “harsh, agonizing and painful response” to his death.