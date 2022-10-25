Thousands attend funeral of 5 Palestinian terrorists

Massive gathering in Nablus after Israeli forces kill members of Lion's Den terrorist group in overnight raid

Thousands of mourners gathered in the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday to attend the funeral of five Palestinian terrorists who were killed by Israeli forces during an overnight raid.

Another Palestinian died from a gunshot wound to the chest during overnight clashes with Israeli forces in Nabi Saleh, north of Ramallah, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military confirmed the major operation that destroyed an explosives manufacturing site belonging to the Lion’s Den terrorist group.

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement that Wadi al-Houh, whom he described as "the head of the Lion's Den," was among those killed in Nablus. The emerging terrorist group claimed responsibility for the killing of an Israeli soldier just two weeks ago and they have been responsible for other attempted attacks.

A sea of ​​mourners carried bodies through the streets of Nablus ahead of the burials as gunmen fired into the air.

The mourners "carried the Palestinian flag and black banners," according to Wafa, the news agency of the Palestinian Authority.

Lapid, speaking on Israeli public broadcaster Kan radio, warned Palestinian militants that "they need to know that we will reach them wherever they are."

"Israel will never stop acting for its security and we will do what needs to be done," added Lapid, who is campaigning ahead of the November 1 elections.