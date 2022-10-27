Lions' Den members surrender to Palestinian Authority forces

The Palestinian Authority is preparing to transfer them to Jericho prison

Four members of the Lions' Den militant organization in the West Bank's Nablus surrendered to Palestinian Authority forces on Wednesday night, according to media reports.

The four are Yaish al-Hafi, Mahmoud al-Bana, Mujahad Aqub and Imad Jawara, who turned themselves in with the request to protect al-Bana, a top commander within the group.

According to reports, the Palestinian Authority is preparing to transfer them to Jericho prison.

In recordings from Nablus, one of al-Bana's friends can be heard saying that he decided to surrender as he is his family's only remaining son.

The Lions' Den - a secular organization consisting of younger Palestinian men - issued a statement saying it was "their choice."

“The Lions' Den group has not asked any official or security body, no matter how respectable, to hand over our fighters [to them], and whoever surrenders himself, this is their decision and choice,” the statement read.

According to security intel, al-Bana was likely involved in the shooting attack in the West Bank settlement of Har Bracha near Nablus but managed to escape to nearby refugee camps.

Al-Bana was reportedly wounded in a raid by Israeli security forces in Nablus early Tuesday. During this raid, Israeli soldiers killed 31-year-old Wadee al-Houh, who led the Lions' Den group in Nablus. Additionally, four gunmen were arrested and a bomb factory was destroyed.

During a Wednesday raid, three members of the network were arrested, including Iyad al-Nabulsi, the brother of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, who was killed in Nablus in August by Israeli forces. A suspect wanted on suspicion of involvement in a shooting attack was also arrested, as well as another wanted person associated with the Lions' Den who possessed multiple weapons.