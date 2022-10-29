UN: 2022 on course to become deadliest year for West Bank Palestinians

The escalation was triggered by a series of Palestinian attacks that killed 19 people in Israel

The U.N. Mideast envoy said on Friday that 2022 could become the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the international body started tallying up fatalities in 2005, as he called to calm “an explosive situation."

Some 125 Palestinians were killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank this year, following an escalation triggered by a series of Palestinian attacks that killed 19 people in Israel in the spring and left many more wounded.

The Israeli military launched a clampdown on Palestinian terrorist cells in the territory, including those based in the densely-populated Jenin refugee camp.

Tor Wennesland told the U.N. Security Council that “mounting hopelessness, anger and tension have once again erupted into a deadly cycle of violence that is increasingly difficult to contain,” and “too many people, overwhelmingly Palestinian have been killed and injured.”

Wennesland, the special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, said his message to Palestinian factions, Israeli officials and the international community is that “the immediate priority is to work to calm the situation and reverse the negative trends on the ground.”

He added that the long-term goal must be “to empower and strengthen the Palestinian Authority and build towards a return to a political process.”

Wennesland said the month saw “a spike in fatal violence” that has 2022 on track to be the deadliest in the West Bank.