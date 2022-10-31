Report: Senior member of militant Lions' Den group surrenders to PA

The reports name Muhammad Tabanja as the member who surrendered

A militant Lions' Den group senior member turned himself in to the Palestinian Authority, Hebrew media reported on Monday.

The reports, citing Palestinian media, name Muhammad Tabanja, one of the leaders of the Nablus-based group, as the member who surrendered.

According to reports, between five and seven members of the group have turned themselves in, as well as 13 other militants who are affiliated with the group but are not from the founding center.

Last week, four members of the Lions' Den surrendered to the PA, including top commander Mahmoud al-Bana. Al-Bana was reportedly wounded in an Israeli raid in Nablus earlier. During that raid, 31-year-old Wadee al-Houh, another group leader, was killed.

The group released a statement after the four turned themselves in, saying it was "their choice."

“The Lions' Den group has not asked any official or security body, no matter how respectable, to hand over our fighters [to them], and whoever surrenders himself, this is their decision and choice,” the statement read.

In another statement a day after, the organization said that those who believe the group is disbanding are "living under an illusion." Shortly after the announcement was issued, Palestinians took to the street to support the group.

Three members of the network were arrested last Wednesday in a raid, including the brother of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, who was killed in Nablus in August by Israeli forces.

Earlier that week, a senior member of the Lions' Den was killed in an explosion, with the organization blaming Israel for the attack.

The Lions' Den has taken responsibility for several recent shooting attacks in the West Bank.