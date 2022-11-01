Palestinian leader: Israeli election results show 'rise in extremism'

'Rise of extreme religious right-wing parties... is a result of growing extremism, racism in Israeli society'

The results of Israel's elections show a "rise in extremism and racism" in Israeli society, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said Wednesday, reacting after polls reported a jump in votes for the far right.

"The advance of far-right religious parties in Israeli elections... is testimony to the rise of extremism and racism in Israeli society and from which our people have suffered for years," Shtayyeh said in a statement.

"We had no illusions that Israeli elections would produce a partner for peace," he added.

The projections of Israeli channels credit the Likud of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu with first place in the legislative elections with around thirty seats, ahead of the Yesh Atid party of the outgoing head of government Yair Lapid with about 24 seats.

The Religious Zionism formation of Betsalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir would double its support with 14 deputies according to these polls, which also credit the ultra-Orthodox parties with good performances.

With his allies from the religious and far-right parties, Netanyahu would obtain a majority, according to the projections of three Israeli channels.