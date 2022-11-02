Palestinians fear more violence with Israeli election results

'Under Netanyahu, we will likely see even more extreme policies toward Palestinians'

The seemingly likely prospect of Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to power alongside one of the most right-wing coalitions in Israel’s history is spurring concern among Palestinians, who fear more violence will come with it.

Netanyahu’s comeback in Tuesday’s election came amid the deadliest spells of violence in years between Israel and Palestinians.

More than 100 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces this year while a string of fatal attacks by Palestinians killed 20 Israelis.

“Netanyahu’s return is likely to have far-reaching implications for Palestinians,” particularly those living in the West Bank, said Khaled Elgindy, director of the Program on Palestine and Palestinian-Israeli Affairs at the Middle East Institute.

HAZEM BADER / AFP A man cycles near a concrete block bearing posters depicting far-right Israeli MK Itamar Ben Gvir, in the West Bank city of Hebron, on November 1, 2022.

“Not just because of his own hostility toward Palestinians and a genuine two-state solution, but also because of the likelihood that far-right extremists like [Itamar] Ben-Gvir will be part of the government – people who regularly incite violence and openly talk about the expulsion of Palestinians,” Elgindy told i24NEWS.

Concerns in West Bank, Gaza

Palestinian officials in the West Bank and Gaza Strip said the ultra-nationalist complexion of Netanyahu’s alliance is causing concern for an escalation of tensions.

"No doubt the result of such a coalition will increase the hostile attitude towards the Palestinian people and make occupation measures more extreme," Bassam Salhe of the Palestine Liberation Organization, told Reuters.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File Palestinians burn tires during a protest against Israeli military raids in the West Bank, along the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City, Gaza, on October 25, 2022.

The Palestinian Islamist group and Gaza’s governing faction Hamas also urged that the results meant more potential violence.

"It is clear that the Israelis are leaning towards more extremism, which also means aggression against our people would increase," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said.

'Extreme policies'

Netanyahu has long opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

On Wednesday during an Arab summit, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas repeated his view that Israel was “systematically destroying the two-state solution.”

“Under a far-right government headed by Netanyahu, we will likely see even more extreme policies toward Palestinians. It will be difficult, if not impossible, to maintain even the pretense of a two-state solution,” Elgindy suggested.