Arab League voices 'total support' for Palestinians

The 'Algiers declaration' affirms 'the centrality of the Palestinian cause'

Arab leaders on Wednesday vowed their "total support" for the Palestinian cause, as veteran Israeli hawk Benjamin Netanyahu inched closer to a return to power.

The declaration came in the final statement of the first Arab League summit since the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalized ties with the Jewish state in 2020, sparking a string of similar moves that have divided the region.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas had called for more support from the 22-state bloc in the face of "crimes" by Israel, which he accused of "systematically destroying the two-state solution and throwing away agreements it has signed."

In a speech to the summit in Algeria, Abbas made no reference to the Israeli election on Tuesday, but urged Arab leaders to "save the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre before they're Judaized," referring to sensitive religious sites in the Israeli-annexed Old City of Jerusalem.

Member states affirmed in the summit's final declaration the "centrality of the Palestinian cause and our absolute support for the Palestinian people's inalienable rights" including to an independent state with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel seized east Jerusalem and the Old City in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it, in a move not recognized by most of the international community.

The statement made no mention of the U.S.-mediated Arab normalization deals with Israel, but said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be resolved "on the basis of land for peace."

It also voiced support for the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative that calls for Israel's withdrawal from land it captured in 1967 including the West Bank in a defensive war against a coalition of Arab states.