Report: Islamic Jihad terrorist shot dead by Israeli military

Israeli security forces are operating in the city of Jenin in the West Bank

Israeli security forces reportedly shot dead a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Jenin, Thursday afternoon.

Farouk Salama, 28, was the commander of the Jenin branch of the the Quds Brigade, Islamic Jihad's armed wing, the Israeli military said.

A second fighter, Kasem Abu Al Bassam, was reported to be on the run from Israeli forces inside Jenin.

While predominantly based in the Gaza Strip, Islamic Jihad also has operatives present within the West Bank.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show the sound of heavy exchanges of rifle fire, and air raid sirens being sounded inside the city.

In recent months, Israeli forces have launched raids throughout the West Bank as part of Operation 'Break the Wave,' a response to the killing of 19 people inside Israel in the spring.

The Israeli military entered Jenin to conduct an operation, its spokesperson's unit said. Soldiers from the Israeli army and the border police's Yamas special forces unit took part in the operation.

It was unclear if Salama was the specific target of the operation. Palestinian gunmen frequently clash with Israeli forces when they enter populated areas in the West Bank.

This is a developing story, with more details to follow...