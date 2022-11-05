Hebron mayor sparks outrage with cash rewards for killing stray dogs

The mayor took part in a deadly terrorist attack in 1980 where six Israelis were killed

The mayor of Hebron sparked outrage by setting a monetary reward for capturing or killing stray dogs in the West Bank city.

The announcement, made last week in a bid to manage the overpopulation of strays in the Palestinian city, stipulated that residents will be paid over $5 for each dog taken off the streets.

Images of Palestinians killing and torturing animals were posted to social media, triggering outrage.

The mayor, Tayseer Abu Sneineh, was convicted in 1980 for taking part in a terrorist attack in Hebron where six Israeli civilians were killed and around 20 others were wounded.

Abu Sneineh and three fellow terrorists were sentenced to life in prison but were eventually released in prisoner exchanges.