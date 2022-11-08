Ahuvia Sandak's accomplices indicted for endangering Palestinians

'Are you treating Palestinians throwing stones one way and Jewish settlers throwing stones another way?'

Four Jewish teenagers and men who were accomplices of late Ahuvia Sandak were indicted on Tuesday by the Jerusalem District Attorney’s office for endangering Palestinians’ lives by throwing rocks at their vehicles.

The indictment saw Jewish settlers Efrayim Gazlan, Zvi Katan and two minors accused of throwing stones at Palestinian cars on December 21, 2020, which led to a police chase and the death of their friend Sandak in the following car crash. Apart from endangering Palestinian drivers, the four were also indicted for “ideological terrorism.”

The teenagers and their families in turn insist that police should be charged with causing Sandak’s death, although the car where he died was driven by a minor without a driver’s license. The case against the policemen was closed by the former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit at the beginning of this year, explained Jonathan Regev, i24NEWS defense correspondent.

“This is of course a very sensitive issue in the relations between the settler community and especially this extreme or far-right movement within the settler community” and the state.

According to Regev, it will become even more sensitive with the formation of the new government as the settlers are supported by the far-right Religious Zionism and Jewish Power parties that gained a record number of seats in Israeli parliament, the Knesset. Their leaders, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, “are supposed to be key figures in the upcoming government.”

“Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is poised to be, perhaps, the next minister of internal affairs, said it loud and clear “We should be shooting at people” throwing stones at cars. If you throw stones at cars it may cause death, which is true. But are you treating Palestinians throwing stones one way and Jewish settlers throwing stones another way? According to this decision to prosecute these teens, the answer is no, you treat them all the same way,” Regev said.

But will far-right politicians view things the same way if they get ministerial positions? Ben-Gvir has previously slammed state decisions regarding the case as “biased” and called for an external inquiry. Before starting his political career he was a lawyer who often took cases of the far-right Jewish settler groups, which adds to concerns that he might make decisions in their favor.