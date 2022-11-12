Palestinian leaders suspicious of Yasser Arafat's death

Some Palestinian leaders believe Arafat was murdered by poisoning

Recently leaked testimonies from Palestinian Authority (PA) officials to the commission of inquiry created in 2010 to determine the circumstance of the death of former leader Yasser Arafat indicated that many in his entourage believe he was poisoned.

According to documents released by Kan public broadcaster, 302 people were called to testify.

The transcripts of the testimonies revealed in particular that relations between Arafat and his successor Mahmoud Abbas were tense in the period preceding his death.

According to one of the testimonies, Arafat approached Abbas and asked for his help in lifting the Israeli blockade of the Mukata, the Palestinian local government headquarters in Ramallah.

Abbas reportedly replied, "Whoever gets into trouble must know how to get out of it," a reference to Arafat's support for the intifada – the Palestinian uprising against Israeli presence in the West Bank and Gaza.

AP Photo Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat is seen during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon in 1978.

The testimony of current PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh was leaked as well, in which he declared that "all those who serve Israel have an interest in killing Arafat, these people are in the Palestinian arena.”

Abbas's spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, also said he believed Arafat was poisoned by someone who served him coffee or tea.

"He didn't protect himself from others and used to trust people, there were hundreds and maybe thousands of people giving him gifts and food," Abu Rudeineh claimed.

Arafat died at the age of 75 at the Percy military hospital in Clamart, near Paris, on November 11, 2004, after experiencing stomach pains while at his headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah.