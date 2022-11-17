14 children among the victims of fire that engulfed residential building

At least 21 people, 14 of them children, were killed in a fire that broke out in an apartment building in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Gaza's interior ministry says the fire was caused by large amounts of gasoline improperly stored.

The fire reportedly erupted as a large party was going on in the home of the Abu Raya family.

Palestinian media reported there were no survivors among those present in the apartment.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a day of mourning on Friday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1593322472044199936 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A total of 28 people were in the building at the time. Five women and two men were also reported among the victims of the blaze. One of the victims is believed to be Ahmed Abu Raya, who serves as the head of a bureau in the Hamas Ministry of Labor.

Following the fire, Israel extended an offer to the Palestinian Authority to assist in evacuating the wounded to the West Bank, through the Erez crossing, for medical treatment. The PA voiced appreciation for the offer and said it will make an official request if needed.

MAHMUD HAMS / AFP Palestinian firefighters extinguish a fire which broke out in one of the apartments in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza strip, on November 17, 2022.

"The State of Israel and the security establishment express sorrow for the heavy disaster in Gaza. The coordinator of government operations in the territories submitted an offer to assist in the humanitarian evacuation of casualties to the hospitals. Israel will be right to help the residents of Gaza who were injured in the medical aspect in order to save human lives," outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement.

The Jabalia Camp is located north of Gaza City, near a village of the same name. It is considered one of the largest camps in the Gaza Strip with an estimated population of 59,574 refugees in mid-2023, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. However, the real figure is likely a few thousand lower at around 55,000.