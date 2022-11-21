Gazans are worried that another escalation between Israel and Hamas could come soon

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies emerged triumphant from Israel’s November 1 elections. If coalition negotiations succeed, Israel's next government will be the most right-wing the county has ever seen.

Prospective ministers include Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Jewish Power party, and Betzalel Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionism party. Both men live in West Bank settlements, and both are known for their hardline comments against Palestinians and their fierce opposition to Palestinian statehood.

Down in the Gaza Strip, Palestinians are following the latest Israeli political developments, and they are worried. The chief fear seems to be another military confrontation between Israel and the Hamas terror group, which seized control of the Strip by force in 2007.

Israel launched military operations against Gaza militants in 2008, 2012, 2015, and 2021. Each was preceded by days of rocket barrages from the Strip. Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have followed a policy of “calm will bring calm,” meaning that Israel will not launch any military operation if Hamas authorities keep a tight lid on rocket launches. Netanyahu also permitted the Qataris to transfer millions of dollars to hams in the Strip as a way, critics said, of buying quiet.

Nonetheless, Gazans are worried that another escalation could come soon.

“I am very scared of the new government shaping in Israel,” says one man. “I think it just means destruction to Gaza and the Palestinian people. The small bit of security we were living in disappeared. And we are feeling that there is no security.”

It’s a worry shared by another resident.

“When we received the results of the recent Israeli elections, the feeling was that soon there will be a renewed war in the Gaza Strip,” she says. “I am afraid of Netanyahu's victory in the elections. He is one of the people constantly calling for the burning and destruction and bombardment of Gaza.”

But some Gazans feel that living in Gaza means living in fear, and nothing will change, no matter who is in power in Israel.

STR / AFP Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

“The current government that is shaping now is not going to be any different from the previous government,” one man notes. “The opposite is true… every day we are scared that there will be a new war.”

“Every year, we hear the sound of jets in the skies. The people of Gaza love life and they deserve to live in dignity. We are tired of violence and destruction.”

For the civilians under the grip of Hamas watching the formation of the new Israeli government – the future looks anything but bright.