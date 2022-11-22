Palestinian killed in West Bank clashes - reports

Four others were wounded by Israeli fire, Palestinian reports said

A young Palestinian was killed in clashes with Israeli security forces in Nablus, the northern West Bank, on Tuesday night, according to Palestinian sources.

The Palestinian news site WAFA reported that Israeli fire left a 16-year-old dead and four others wounded, citing the Palestinian Authority health ministry.

Israeli forces were there to secure the visitation of Jewish worshipers to Joseph's Tomb in the West Bank city.

