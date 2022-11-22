Israeli citizen killed in West Bank accident, body 'taken'

Two Israelis were in a severe car crash in the West Bank city of Jenin

The Israeli military said early Wednesday that it expects the body of an Israeli citizen killed in an accident in the West Bank to be returned to his family in Israel.

Israeli media reports said that the body was taken by gunmen from a hospital in Jenin

The Israeli crossed the Gilboa border crossing into the northern West Bank city of Jenin with another Israeli citizen, according to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The pair were seriously injured in a car accident before being treated in a hospital in Jenin. The surviving patient was transferred to an Israeli hospital after the other succumbed to his injuries.

The body of the Israeli citizen, who was of an unspecified minority, was taken from the hospital, the IDF said, adding that the body's return is expected "as a humanitarian step."

