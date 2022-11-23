Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas hail Jerusalem terrorist attacks

'None of the policies of your criminal government will protect you from the strikes'

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) extremist group issued a statement on Wednesday praising two terrorist attacks that killed at least 1 and wounded nearly 20 in Jerusalem, shortly after Hamas also welcomed the explosions.

There was no claim of responsibility for the twin bombings at two bus stops at the entrances to the city.

“The operation in the occupied city of Jerusalem is a natural response to the occupation, its terrorism, and its criminal practices against the defenseless Palestinian people and their holy sites,” PIJ said in a statement.

“The operation says to the leaders of the Occupation and the leaders of the settlers that none of the policies of your criminal government will protect you from the strikes of our people’s resistance,” it added.

Earlier on Wednesday the Hamas terror group issued a similar statement on the attacks, threatening more violence.

"The Zionist occupation is paying the price today for its crimes and aggression against our people and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and we have warned about this repeatedly," the spokesman for Hamas, Abd Latif al-Kanou, said.

"Our people will not remain silent in the face of this, and the outrage Al-Aqsa will explode and spread in all regions," he added.

Both terrorist organizations are based in the Gaza Strip, while PIJ also operates in the West Bank. Israeli military forces have been conducting counterterrorism operations in recent months arresting a number of top members of the extremist organizations in response to a series of Palestinian attacks against Israelis carried out earlier this year.