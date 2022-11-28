Explosives and explosive devices seized and two terrorists arrested during special operation in Jenin area

Palestinian Authority security forces last week thwarted planned bombing attacks against Israelis by the Islamic Jihad terrorist group, according to Hebrew media.

Explosives and explosive devices were seized and two terrorists were arrested during the special operation on Thursday in the Jenin region which is located in Area A of the West Bank as stipulated by the Oslo Accords and is thus administered by the PA.

PA security forces raided an Islamic Jihad explosives laboratory — confiscating five explosive devices, six pipe bombs and many explosives, according to Sunday's report by Israeli public broadcaster Kan News.

The counterterrorism operation occurred a day after twin bombings in Jerusalem that killed two people and wounded 21 others and amid concerns within Israel's defense establishment that the PA's deterrence capabilities are weakening in the areas that it maintains security control.

Concerns are also increasing about members of the Palestinian security forces joining in terrorist attacks against Israeli targets. An example being this past September when PA intelligence officer Ahmad Abed was involved in the killing of an Israeli soldier, Major Bar Falah, during an exchange of gunfire at the West Bank security barrier near the Palestinian village of Jalamah. Abed and another gunman were killed in the shootout.

'Break the Wave' continues

Israeli forces on Sunday night continued their nightly raids on terrorist targets across the West Bank as part of "Break the Wave" — the months-long counterterrorism operation sparked by a series of deadly attacks against Israelis earlier this year.

Israel Defense Forces Israeli security forces active in the West Bank as part of the "Break the Wave" counterterrorism operation.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers joined the Shin Bet internal security services and Border Police in arresting 16 terrorism suspects and confiscating an illegal knife and gun, according to an IDF statement on Monday.

The forces operated in a number of Palestinian towns and villages, including the villages of Urif, Harmala, Tekoa, Kifel Herat and in the city of Hebron.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported and the terrorism suspects were transferred for further investigation.