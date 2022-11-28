Druze soldiers suspected of attack on Palestinian home - report

Incident apparently a response to the snatching of body of a Druze youth killed in a car accident week earlier

Three Israeli Druze soldiers are suspected of throwing an improvised explosive device (IED) at a Palestinian home in the Bethlehem area of the West Bank on Sunday night, according to Hebrew media.

A Palestinian identified the three soldiers to the Israeli army and the military police opened an investigation into the incident, Kan News reported.

The Israel Defense Forces issued a statement on Monday that soldiers were arrested for suspected involvement in the throwing of the explosive device, without specifying the number of the soldiers detained or identifying their backgrounds.

The throwing of the IED was apparently in response to the body snatching incident involving Israeli Druze Tiran Ferro -- the 18-year-old man who died after a car accident in the Jenin area and whose body was taken from the hospital by Palestinian gunmen before being returned to his family in Israel.

Dr. Rafa Halabi, a leader of the community in Ferro's home town of Daliyat al-Karmel, told i24NEWS in an interview following the body-snatching incident that "young people from our village want revenge, but we don't let them."