Palestinian killed in clashes with IDF - report

Rioters attacked Israeli forces after military jeeps break down north of Hebron

A Palestinian was killed in clashes that erupted Monday night with Israeli forces in Beit Ummar, north of the West Bank city Hebron, according to the Palestinian Authority health ministry.

The Israel Defense Forces said that two military jeeps had broken down, with rioting Palestinians meeting the soldiers by throwing rocks and explosives at them.

At least nine other Palestinians were reportedly injured in the violence. Israel's military said that the jeeps were retrieved successfully and that none of its soldiers were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story