Palestinian beekeepers feel sting of climate change

'Honeybees are a natural treasure in Palestine. Raised for self-sufficiency, a source of food'

Unpredictable, extreme weather patterns in the Gaza Strip are threatening the existence of Palestinian beekeepers and their honeybees, which are considered "national treasures" in the region.

Last spring, in the Palestinian enclave south of Israel, an unprecedented rainy season kept bees confined to their hives when they should have been out foraging for nectar. While much of the blame from Gazans is usually directed at the economically devastating Israeli-Egyptian blockade – imposed in 2007 in response to the power takeover by the extremist Hamas movement – beekeepers are worried that climate change might be the nail in the coffin for apiculture there.

AP Photo/Adel Hana Beekeepers lift honeycombs from a beehive during the honey harvest in the village of Khuza'a, southern Gaza Strip.

“Honeybees are one of the natural treasures in Palestine. They are raised for the purpose of self-sufficiency, and to provide people with food. It's a scary thought," Islam Daghlas, director of the Jenin Beekeepers Cooperative Association in the West Bank, told i24NEWS.

“Beekeeping is also a source of income for more than 2,500 families across Gaza and the West Bank, in addition to its contribution to providing a range of job opportunities," he noted.

For the past half-century, weather patterns have become less predictable and more extreme in Gaza, home to two million Palestinians. Recently, the number of beehives in Gaza has almost halved to just over 16,700, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics and Agriculture Ministry. For comparison, there were over 47,600 hives in the West Bank last year.

AP Photo/Adel Hana A female beekeeper carries honeycombs from a beehive during the honey harvest in the village of Khuza'a, southern Gaza Strip.

In the Strip, beekeepers have been losing access to prime agricultural land, specifically along the border with Israel. The blockade and recurrent conflicts between Gazan militants and Israel also make it difficult and expensive to import "modern equipment," Daghlas noted.

But the main threat to bees in Gaza is a changing climate. Cold spells and extreme rainy seasons in the past few years have further contributed to the decline of honeybees and their habitats.

“Along with the loss of habitat, there are numerous plant species which bees usually feed on that are disappearing," Daghlas explained. "Climate change can make it more difficult for some species of plant to thrive in certain areas."

“With higher temperatures, flowers may also bloom weeks or months earlier than usual, or bloom for shorter periods," he continued. "Bees, who have adapted to an extremely specific pattern of pollen and nectar availability, can be seriously affected by even the smallest of changes to seasonal plant growth.”