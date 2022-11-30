UNRWA finds tunnel under one of its Gaza schools

Agency expresses 'outrage and condemnation' after discovering the 'man-made cavity' on its property

The UN agency tasked with helping Palestinians condemned a tunnel that it found underneath one of its schools in the Gaza Strip as a "neutrality breach."

Hamas has ruled the Palestinian coastal enclave since 2007 and is accused by Israel of using schools, mosques, and hospitals for military and terrorist activities.

In a statement published on Tuesday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) did not mention Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Australia, Japan, Paraguay, and the Organization of American States.

"The Agency protested strongly to the relevant authorities in Gaza to express outrage and condemnation of the presence of such a structure underneath one of its installations," UNRWA said.

"The presence of a man-made cavity underneath the grounds of an UNRWA school is a serious violation of the Agency’s neutrality and a breach of international law. Moreover, it exposes children and Agency staff to significant security and safety risks."

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) was also not mentioned by UNRWA despite joining Hamas in being accused of using educational sites to launch attacks against Israel and putting children's lives in danger. During last August's escalation when Palestinian terrorists fired 1,100 rockets toward Israeli territory, PIJ was accused by Israel of killing Palestinian children when a rocket intended for Israel instead landed in Gaza.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair Children pose with a Palestinian fighter from the Islamic Jihad at an anti-Israel rally in Rafah, Gaza, on August 24, 2022.

"Tonight, Islamic Jihad terrorists fired a rocket towards Israel which fell short inside Gaza, hitting a Palestinian home in the Jabalia neighborhood and tragically killing at least four children," Israel said at the time.

Tunnels underneath UNRWA schools have been exposed in previous years, including in 2021 when Hamas prevented a team of UN experts from operating in the area of a tunnel shaft under a UNRWA school and removed the team from the area.