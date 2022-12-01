2 Islamic Jihad fighters killed in firefight with Israeli troops in Jenin

One of them was 26-year-old commander of their Jenin Brigade

Two members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group were killed in clashes with Israeli forces that broke out during an overnight raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday.

According to preliminary reports, the troops were conducted the raid in the Jenin refugee camp to arrest several wanted suspects when they came under heavy fire and responded with gunshots that killed the two PIJ fighters.

One of them was 26-year-old commander of their Jenin Brigade, Muhammad Ayman al-Saadi known as “Abu al-Yaman.” Another gunman who was killed in exchange of fire was identified as Naeem Jamal al-Zubaidi, 27, who is believed to be a nephew of Zakaria Zubeidi, a notorious Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades terrorist.

Two members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad killed in clashes with Israeli forces on December 1, 2022.

Islamic Jihad spokesman confirmed in a formal announcement on Thursday morning that Abu al-Yaman al-Saadi was a senior field commander in the organization and Naeem al-Zubaidi was a battalion commander. He also threatened that their death “will not pass without the enemy paying the price for this heinous crime.”

Palestinian sources reported that nearly 20 people were wounded. The hospital in Jenin declared a state of emergency, asking residents to donate blood.

Last week, Palestinian Authority security forces reportedly thwarted planned bombing attacks against Israelis by PIJ. Explosives and explosive devices were seized and two terrorists were arrested during the special operation in the Jenin region.

The counterterrorism operation was carried out shortly after twin bombings in Jerusalem that killed two people and wounded 21 others. Although there was no claim of responsibility for the attacks, both PIJ and Hamas terrorist groups praised the explosions.