Bus targeted in West Bank, search ongoing for culprits

This is a developing story

An Israeli bus was targeted in a shooting attack overnight in between Thursday and Friday near the West Bank settlement of Ofra, according to the Israeli military.

The Israel Defense Forces' Spokesperson's Unit said in a tweet that there were none injured. The bus, as is common in the West Bank, was fitted with bulletproof glass and a reinforced exterior.

IDF Information Security Department Bullet hole seen on the outside of an Israeli bus after a shooting attack in the West Bank

The army said the search is ongoing for the perpetrators of this attack.

