Bus targeted in West Bank, search ongoing for culprits
This is a developing story
An Israeli bus was targeted in a shooting attack overnight in between Thursday and Friday near the West Bank settlement of Ofra, according to the Israeli military.
The Israel Defense Forces' Spokesperson's Unit said in a tweet that there were none injured. The bus, as is common in the West Bank, was fitted with bulletproof glass and a reinforced exterior.
The army said the search is ongoing for the perpetrators of this attack.
