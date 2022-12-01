English
Bus targeted in West Bank, search ongoing for culprits

Bullet hole seen on a bus after a shooting attack near Ofra, in the West Bank
This is a developing story

An Israeli bus was targeted in a shooting attack overnight in between Thursday and Friday near the West Bank settlement of Ofra, according to the Israeli military.

The Israel Defense Forces' Spokesperson's Unit said in a tweet that there were none injured. The bus, as is common in the West Bank, was fitted with bulletproof glass and a reinforced exterior.

The army said the search is ongoing for the perpetrators of this attack.

