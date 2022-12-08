3 Palestinians killed in Jenin during Israeli military raid

The three killed were named as Atta Shalabi, Sidqi Zakharna and Tarek al-Damej

An overnight Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin left three Palestinians dead early on Thursday, according to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry.

According to reports, Israeli military forces raided the city in an attempt to arrest wanted Palestinians, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. Three Palestinians were arrested in Jenin, according to the Israeli army.

Palestinian media confirmed the three dead as Atta Shalabi, Sidqi Zakharna and Tarek al-Damej. Shalabi was 46, from the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin. Zakharna and al-Damej were both from Jenin, 22 and 32, respectively.

Multiple circulating images show Zakharna and al-Damej with assault rifles, indicating they were involved with militant groups. On Thursday, local wings of the Islamic Jihad militant group said their fighters were engaged in "fierce clashes."

Reports indicate that four other Palestinians were seriously wounded in the clashes. There were no immediate reports of Israeli casualties sustained during the operation.

Palestinian media also reported a military bulldozer accompanied the Israeli military. Additional reports indicated that a Palestinian ambulance was hit by gunfire, and images on social media from Palestinian media show a shattered windshield and a damaged car seat.

Israel's military began an extensive counterterrorism operation, referred to as "Break the Wave," earlier this year following a series of terrorist attacks within Israel and the West Bank. Over 2,500 Palestinian suspects have been apprehended since the offensive began at the end of March.