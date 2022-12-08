West Bank: Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces

Israeli forces fired at Palestinians throwing stones, paint bottles at vehicles

A Palestinian was killed and at least two others were wounded during clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank village of Aboud, northwest of Ramallah, on Thursday.

According to Israel's army, Palestinian suspects threw stones and "paint bottles" at Israeli vehicles in an attempt to endanger the lives of the drivers. In response, Israeli soldiers "conducted routine activity" and fired at the stone and bottle throwers, killing one and wounding at least two others. No Israeli casualties or wounds were reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said four Palestinians were wounded, and that the Israeli forces were holding the bodies of the killed Palestinian and one of the wounded.

More details to come.